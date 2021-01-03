DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kenosha is bracing for more unrest as a charging decision looms in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha officials Sunday announced plans for “precautionary community safety measures” as the Kenosha County District Attorney plans to announce whether the officer in the case will be charged. Officials said a decision is likely in the first two weeks of January.

Plans to keep the community and possible demonstrators safe include designating a demonstration place and limiting city bus routes as well as road closures, curfews and protective fencing.

In August, a Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, 29, seven times in the back. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Jacob Blake

(Credit: Blake Family)

The shooting sparked a wave of protests in Kenosha and across the country.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who is accused of two fatal shootings during protests in Kenosha, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Kenosha on Tuesday.

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

He is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2019.

