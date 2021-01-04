DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Dense fog finally lifts late in the day Monday, but clouds rule for the evening.

A weak front will bring snow showers our way this evening as the system passes. Expect snow showers from 8 p.m. to midnight as the line moves through our area.

There will be minor amounts, mainly a light coating on pavement.

The low for Monday night is 29.

There will be cloudy days ahead with patchy fog next few mornings. The high for Tuesday is 34, Wednesday 36.

