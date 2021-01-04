DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday evening.

Police were called at 6:57 p.m.to an apartment building in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue, and found a 25-year-old man in an apartment who had been shot in the head, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

