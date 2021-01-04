CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday evening.
Police were called at 6:57 p.m.to an apartment building in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue, and found a 25-year-old man in an apartment who had been shot in the head, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area Two detectives were investigating.
