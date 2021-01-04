WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) — Police and the FBI were searching Monday evening for two men who robbed a Byline Bank branch in Wilmette.
The robbery happened at 2:43 p.m. at the Byline Bank at 3245 Lake Ave. in Wilmette, according to the FBI.
The robbers handed over a note to commit the robbery, the FBI said.
The FBI did not indicate whether a weapon was referenced by the robbers, how much money was obtained, whether a dye pack was included, or other details.
The suspects were described as African-American males in their mid-20s. One had on a black hooded sweat shirt with a Mercedes Benz logo on it and a dark cloth mask, while the other had on a gray hooded sweat shirt with a Nike logo on it and a white face mask.
They got away in a lime green Dodge Challenger, the FBI said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.
