Hooded thieves trying to break into cars outside a suburban woman’s home and using a high-tech device to try and jam her security camera.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from the Westchester Police Department with one woman’s warning. That woman said she filed a police report, alerting authorities. She hopes to warn others about a crime crew that might be smarter than the average crooks.

After Christmas, but before the new year, some were busy being naughty rather than nice on a Westchester block.

“Cars being broken into and stolen. I know about three or four within the last couple of weeks. This isn’t the first one I’ve heard about,” Randy Meyer said.

Surveillance confirmed it. A group of three on December 28, including a getaway driver trying to open up car doors, to possibly steal what’s inside or get away with someone else’s ride.

“They were looking into all the vehicles trying all the doors looking inside, seeing if there was anything worthwhile for them. They also tried to lift up my garage door,” said Elizabeth Pikes.

That’s what was captured on Pikes’ wired camera, but she said her popular internet-based Ring camera, running at the same time, recorded a black screen.

Her device was jammed.

“They’ll send a signal to block all the wireless devices within the area and that stops the Ring device from actually capturing the video,” said Abt technician Roy Middleton. “I’ll be completely honest (it’s) not very sophisticated because of the ability to search for things online. You can pick up these things from black markets online.”

Middleton said so-called wireless jamming devices are out there for thieves, adding stories like Pikes. are becoming sadly more commonplace.

“That kinda worries me,” Meyer said.

“I think it’s just being diligent and thinking even if you do live in a safe community, you can still be targeted,” added Pikes.

Ring had no comment for the story. Middleton suggests if you have a wireless security system, make sure you’ve updated your software or firmware, and that your password is also secure.

