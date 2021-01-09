CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded in the Fernwood neighborhood late Saturday afternoon.
The girl was traveling in the back seat of a vehicle in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street when shots were fired, and the driver’s side passenger window shattered, police said.
The girl realized she had been shot in the head, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody late Saturday. Area Two detectives were investigating.
