Former Chicago Blackhawks Goaltender Corey Crawford Announces RetirementFormer Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford announced his retirement Saturday, according to the NHL Players' Association.

Bears-Saints Preview: Sean Payton 'Should Be Considered In National Coach Of The Year Conversations,' Says CBS's Tracy WolfsonThe Bears backed into the playoffs, but they'll have to face a Saints team that's kept winning despite injuries and COVID issues.

Bears vs. Saints: Three Things To WatchThe Bears needed help to make the playoffs, but they’re on their own against the Saints. It’s a NFC Wild Card weekend showdown Sunday on CBS 2.

Kofi Cockburn Scores 18 As Illini Rally To Top NorthwesternKofi Cockburn scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 12 Illinois rallied to beat Northwestern on Thursday night.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs AFC Picks: 'Steelers To Win This Rather Impressively,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniThe Browns end their playoff drought, but Steelers expected to move on, while Ravens look to avenge last year's playoff loss to the Titans.

'No Idea What To Make Of Them': CBS' Tracy Wolfson On Bears As They Prepare To Battle With Saints SundayWhich Bears team will we see on Sunday? The one that started 5-1? Or the one that lost six straight in the middle of the year?