CHICAGO (CBS) — A Southwest Side pet owner is now being ordered to hand over three dogs that terrorized the neighborhood.
Security cameras captured three white Dogo Argentino hunting dogs roaming near 81st Street and Artesian Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood back in November.
The dogs mauled neighbor Lakesha Brown’s shih tzu, Rocky, to death, and trapped residents in their homes as they terrorized the block for nearly an hour.
In doorbell video, the hunting dogs are seen coming back across the street – with Rocky’s blood visible on their faces. Even when police arrived, officers would not get out of their squad car with the hunting dogs still running around.
Following the horrific incident, Brown filed a police report and a complaint with Chicago Animal Care and Control. They traced the dogs to a home four blocks away.
When Brown went to talk to the dogs’ owner, she was baffled to see the dogs still inside.
Animal Control did not remove the dogs. Instead, all three were placed under home quarantine for 10 days, and the owner’s veterinarian was to check for rabies.
But late Thursday, CBS 2 News learned all three dogs were declared dangerous by the City of Chicago, and will likely be euthanized.
