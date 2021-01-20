CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for suspects in three separate carjackings that happened Wednesday morning.

The first one happened near 72nd and Jeffrey in the South Shore neighborhood. It’s where two men stole a car from their Uber driver as they were dropped off. They drove away in a 2013 black Camry.

Another carjacking took place in Chicago’s Rosemoor. Two men demanded the keys to a woman’s car near 107th and Vernon. They drove off in her black Nissan Juke.

A third carjacking happened Wednesday morning in the Loop. Two men stole a man’s car near Wacker and Adams.

It’s unclear if the carjackings are connected.

RELATED: Carjacking Epidemic In Chicago Isn’t Letting Up And Residents Say It Can’t Be Allowed To Get Worse

A car that matched one carjacked near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home crashed Tuesday near Lawrence and Leclaire.

Police found a gun in the car, but the people who were inside ran away after the crash. The car matches the description of a car stolen from a couple at gunpoint near St. Louis and Wrightwood in Logan Square.

That crash happened shortly after another carjacking in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, about a mile away, as a man unloaded his groceries in the 4900 block of North Mason Avenue.

If it feels like such things are happening a lot lately, it’s because they are. A carjacking epidemic has been gripping Chicago for months, with a rash of incidents in both the city and suburbs this past weekend.

An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.

Also From CBS Chicago: