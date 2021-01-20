CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old man who was wounded in a shootout with Chicago Police officers Monday night in Lawndale has been charged with attempted murder.
Tramin Harris also has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault to a police officer, and two counts of armed habitual criminal, and is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Harris was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday on the 3800 block of West Polk Street, after getting into a shootout with officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Harris was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and got out of the car and started to run away when officers approached. As officers started chasing him, police said Harris started shooting at them, and the officers returned fire, wounding Harris.
Police said Harris tossed away three guns during the foot chase before he was caught. All three guns have been recovered.
Harris was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.
Two other suspects who were in the car fled the scene and were not in custody.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officers’ use of force, and the officers involved in the shootout have been placed on 30-day administrative duty.
