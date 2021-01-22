CHICAGO (CBS)– A fourth suspect has been charged in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dwain Williams.
According to Chicago police, Jaylen Saulsberry, 19, was arrested at O’Hare Airport after being extradited from Pennsylvania to Chicago.
Saulsberry was charged with one felony count of fire degree murder.
“He was identified as a participant in the fatal shooting and attempted armed robbery of a 65-year-old male victim on December 3, 2020 in the 2400 block of W. 118th St. in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District,” police said in a written release.
On December 3, retired Chicago Fire Lieutenant Dwain Williams was shot and killed during a carjacking attempt in Morgan Park.
Around 2 p.m., Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin’ popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four men got out and surrounded Williams, according to Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott.
Also From CBS Chicago: