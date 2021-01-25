MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) — As a snowstorm blew into the Chicago area on Monday afternoon, southwest suburban residents were preparing as the storm was set to hit there first.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, the wind was picking up and flakes were starting to fly by 5 p.m. in Morris. There was nothing substantial as of that time – but that was expected to change.

Some drivers said they were considering heading home and bundling up there to avoid the incoming weather.

One driver we spoke with was hopeful it wouldn’t be bad.

“Trying to stay positive, but it is snowing,” said Tina Marie Simon.

She said she was adjusting her plans as the incoming storm comes in – particularly for the Tuesday morning commute.

“I’ll be getting up early to go into work – I go in at 5 – so I’ll have to clean off the car and just, you know, take my time,” Simon said.

For those driving Monday evening, Simon said, “I would definitely not speed, and I definitely would not slam on my brakes. Those are two things I think that are important in a snowstorm.”

Law enforcement adds that drivers should give distance between their own car and the car in front of them if they happen to be driving Monday evening.

Bee Beischer said she’d be doing just that.

“Just allow a little extra space between the cars, and get home as soon as we can,” she said.

As he talked with Beischer, Ross noted that time after time, people fail to heed that advice.

“Just be careful, be cautious, and go slow,” she said.

Eight inches of snow set to fall on the Chicago area.

A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Also From CBS Chicago: