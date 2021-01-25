CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storm is on the way. Here’s what you can expect.
Lake effect flurries can be expected throughout the day Monday with temperatures in the low 30s.
Snow will ramp up during the evening commute, just before 5 p.m., as the main system snow arrives. This will have an impact on the rush hour period. The heaviest snowfall rates will happen Monday evening and overnight.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Strong 40 mph winds will lower visibility.
Due to wind, there is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from Lake County, IL to Lake County, IN, in effect. Waves up to 12-feet are possible amid the winter storm.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said Tuesday morning commuters will likely face some remaining snowfall, together with several inches on the ground.
A total of 6 to 8 inches of snow are possible in northern Cook, Lake, DuPage, DeKalb and Kane counties.
