CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools will be back in session for in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten and special education cluster classrooms Wednesday.
Schools were closed and all students were in remote learning on Tuesday in the wake of a snowstorm that socked the Chicago area.RELATED: Chicago Weather: City Begins Clearing Side Streets
CPS said building engineers and facilities teams have been working to clear sidewalks and parking lots and ensure schools are warm and safe. Bus transportation will run as usual, and all child learning hubs and Grab-and-Go mean sites will be operational.
The decision to close schools Tuesday came comes just five days after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to approve a plan for returning to in-person learning at CPS amid the coronavirus pandemic, and four days after pre-K and special education students returned after being sent home for remote learning for several days due to an impasse between CPS and the union.RELATED: 'Taking Care Of Each Other': Volunteers Clear Snow For Chicago's Seniors And The Disabled
All other students remain in remote learning. Kindergarten through 5th grade teachers return to schools on Feb. 22, with those students starting in-person March 1.
That’s the same day middle school teachers and staff come back, with 6th through 8th grade students in their seats one week later on March 8.MORE: Many Cars Still Trapped As Chicago Side Streets Still Not Cleared Of Snow
No return plan has been announced yet for high school students.