CHICAGO (CBS) — Loretto Hospital Chief Executive Officer George Miller will be suspended without pay for two weeks in the wake of a scandal in which the hospital gave coronavirus vaccines to people who were not eligible.
While it had been announced previously that Miller had been reprimanded, a spokeswoman on Monday evening confirmed the two-week suspension without pay. The suspension will not start right away, as the hospital has to work its way through the controversy, a spokeswoman said.
Loretto is under fire, accused of giving shots to ineligible but well-connected people, including employees of Trump Tower, Cook County judges, members of a suburban church, employees of a luxury watch and jewelry store on the Gold Coast, and others.
The city has pulled the hospital's vaccine supply. Chief operating officer and chief financial officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed resigned last week.
A search is under way for a new COO and CFO, the spokeswoman said.