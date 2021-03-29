DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Head to Manny’s Deli for a free sandwich on Tuesday – but don’t forget your mask.

The free food started as a challenge. A couple of weeks ago on Twitter, Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen – 1141 S. Jefferson St. – said if they could go 30-days without having to tell a customer to wear a mask properly, they would host a day of free sandwiches.

That did not work out.

But an anonymous donor stepped in, and on Tuesday, Manny’s will be handing out up to 1,000 free sandwiches to anyone wearing a mask – correctly.

The sandwiches will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The donor is also paying for free sandwiches for workers at the United Center mass vaccination site.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff