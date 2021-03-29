CHICAGO (CBS) — Head to Manny’s Deli for a free sandwich on Tuesday – but don’t forget your mask.
The free food started as a challenge. A couple of weeks ago on Twitter, Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen – 1141 S. Jefferson St. – said if they could go 30-days without having to tell a customer to wear a mask properly, they would host a day of free sandwiches.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Gusty Winds Monday Night
That did not work out.
But an anonymous donor stepped in, and on Tuesday, Manny’s will be handing out up to 1,000 free sandwiches to anyone wearing a mask – correctly.
The sandwiches will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Free Sandwich Day is tomorrow, paid for by our generous sponsor.
Wear a mask and social distance in line. We’re giving out 1000 sandwiches, so get here while you can. Doors open at 9:30AM. Please be patient and have fun! See you then! #mannysmaskchallenge
— Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 29, 2021
The donor is also paying for free sandwiches for workers at the United Center mass vaccination site.