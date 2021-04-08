DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was left with life-threatening injuries Thursday after being shot on Interstate 57.

The shooting happened at 11:06 a.m. on northbound I-57 at Halsted Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers said they found a victim with life-threatening injuries, but did not immediately provide further details.

Around 11:30 a.m., all lanes of I-57 northbound/eastbound near Halsted Street were closed for the investigation. All northbound traffic was diverted off the expressway at 111th Street.

