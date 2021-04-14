CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability plans to release video of the March 29 police shooting that killed Adam Toledo, 13, on Thursday.

Here are five things we know about the case:

• Adam Toledo, a seventh grader at Gary Elementary School, was shot in the chest and killed by a Chicago Police officer around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29, in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village. A family attorney said Adam lived with his mother, grandfather, and two siblings, and Adam wanted to become a police officer.

• Police said Adam was with a 21-year-old man during the shooting, and that man – Ruben Roman – gave a false name for Adam, holding up his identification. Roman aces felony charges of unlawful use and reckless discharge of a firearm, and child endangerment and violating probation. At a bond hearing for Roman on Saturday, April 10, prosecutors said he fired seven or eight shots while standing next to Adam and they both ran when officers arrived. Roman was apprehended, while police went on chasing Adam, according to court documents. READ MORE: MISSING: Sariyah, 10, From Matteson

• Prosecutors said Adam stopped near a break in a wooden fence, and the officer ordered Adam to show his hands. At that point, prosecutors say Adam was standing with his left side toward the officer, and had his right hand at his right side. Adam turned towards the officer, and prosecutors say he had a gun in his right hand. The officer ordered Adam to drop gun. When he did not, prosecutors say the officers shot Adam once in the chest. That officer gave Adam CPR, but he did not survive.

• Adam was reported missing by his mother, Elizabeth Toledo, on Friday, March 26. He returned home the following day, but his mother did not call police to report he had returned home. Officers found out he was home when they called the home to check on the missing persons report filed the night before. On March 31, detectives again called Elizabeth Toledo to say that the description of her son resembled an unidentified person in the morgue. Elizabeth then told detectives she hadn’t seen her son since he had left home again, either late on March 27 or early on March 28. She did not report him missing a second time. MORE NEWS: Chicago Public Library Posts Archive Of Speeches By Mayor Harold Washington, Born 99 Years Ago Thursday