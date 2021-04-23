CHICAGO (CBS) — Deandre Binion was ordered held in jail without bond for allegedly wounding a 22-month-old child in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Kayden Swann, the 22-month-old boy who was shot in a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive downtown earlier this month.

Police said Deandre Binion is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery.

At the court hearing on Friday, prosecutors said Binion pulled up close to the bumper of the other car. The driver of the other car, Jushawn Brown, leaned out of the driver’s side window, and told Binion to back off, adding “he had a child in the car.”

Brown sped off and moved to the left lane. Binion’s car then went into the lane next to Brown’s car. Binion dangled the gun towards the victim’s car from the passenger side lane. Brown picked up the handgun that he had below his feet and displayed it to the Binion before putting it in his lap. As Brown traveled north to get away, Binion fired four to five shots from his vehicle, prosecutors said. Brown did not fire his gun, but has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Binion was arrested Tuesday morning on the 500 block of West Taylor Street, on the Near West Side, after he was identified as the gunman who opened fire on another car. With the help of an electronic license plate reader on the expressway, police were able to link the rental car Binion was driving to him.

Kayden, who was a passenger in the car police said Binion was targeting, was shot in the face. The white sedan carrying the child ended up crashing on Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Drive.

Kayden’s grandmother and her boyfriend, Brown, were in the car with Kayden at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The SUV got away. A Good Samaritan picked Kayden and his family up and took them to the hospital.

Kayden was shot in the temple and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was originally listed in critical condition. Earlier this week, doctors said he is out of intensive care, and now breathing on his own, though still getting some breathing support.

“After over two weeks of intensive care treatment, Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, has been extubated and is breathing on his own with support,” said Doctor Marcelo Malakooti, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

“He has been transferred out of our pediatric intensive care unit. Kayden is moving spontaneously and continues to be very responsive to treatment, is alert and active. We are optimistic for his continued recovery,” he added.