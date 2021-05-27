CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Marine Unit on Thursday recovered a car that plunged into the Calumet River several days earlier.
#ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit #scubadivers successfully raise a vehicle that was driven into the Calumet River earlier this week @Chicago_Police Major Accidents to continue the investigation Shoutout to @USCGGreatLakes for assisting with securing traffic on the river. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/zKnNC0nuC4
The recovery will help police continue their investigation into an incident Sunday night that left 38-year-old Jaime Navarro dead.
His 16-year-old son was also in the car, but he survived.
Witnesses said at 6:49 p.m., the 38-year-old father was driving north on Torrence Avenue near the bridge at what would be about 124th Street in the South Deering community, when the car went through a retention net and into the water as the bridge was going up. The bridge at the site is a vertical lift bridge, rather than a bascule bridge like the downtown Chicago bridges.
The teenage boy was rescued by a passing boat, police said.