CHICAGO (CBS) — Mob-style robberies continued across Chicago this weekend, with Chicago Police saying they are connected to the large groups of teens we’ve seen downtown since the weather warmed up.

We are digging into that warning and how it ties into the safety message Mayor Lori Lightfoot just shared Friday.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, three teens were taken into custody in connection to the robbery of a woman in Uptown on Saturday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 54-year-old woman was walking in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road just before 10 p.m. when she was approached by three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

One of the teens took money out of her hand, and the two 15-year-olds punched her, police said. They then fled the scene.

The victim refused medical treatment, police said.

That robbery comes as Chicago Police warn people about group robberies here in Grant Park and Millennium Park too. They have involved teens between the ages of 14 to 20 who surround people to steal from them through what CPD calls “use of force.”

It has happened at least twice in the past week.

These are not the first incidents involving groups of teens we’ve seen this past month. CBS 2 has tracked damage and disturbances downtown for weeks.

The issues are continuing into the holiday weekend, despite the Mayor’s call Friday for the safest summer in history.

“We look forward to having the safest summer in the history of the city of Chicago,” Mayor Lightfoot said Friday. “Yes, it’s a challenge, but we are up to this challenge – and we can meet it if we work cooperatively together.”

In their warning for the community, Chicago Police say to stay aware of your surroundings and report anything suspicious.