CHICAGO (CBS) — Recent carjackings in Chicago have been following a similar and alarming pattern, including one this weekend in which a woman was attacked outside a grocery store in the Fulton River District.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the 38-year-old woman did just about everything right in the incident at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. When her Audi Q5 was struck by a four-door red sedan in traffic, the woman pulled into the well-lit parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 370 N. Desplaines St. The parking lot also has surveillance cameras.

She intended to exchange information with the driver who hit her car, but instead, four men got out of the red sedan and threw her to the ground. They took her purse and drove off in her car.

This carjacking is similar to one that happened on Saturday, June 5 in the Loop.

Officers said in that incident, a man was also driving an Audi Q5 when a white car hit his bumper. He pulled over near LeSalle and Lake streets to exchange information, and someone got out from the other car and pointed a gun at him – taking his keys and the Audi.

Police believe two men were involved in that incident, one wearing a black mask.

There was yet another similar incident downtown the following morning. A 53-year-old man was traveling on Lake Shore Drive when he was involved in a minor traffic crash. He pulled over in the 200 block of East Balbo Drive, and the people in the other vehicle involved in the crash approached him with a gun and announced a robbery, police said.

People with whom Graves spoke at the Fulton River District Jewel-Osco on Sunday were shocked to hear about the woman’s story.

“Definitely, I think we need more talking around this and maybe better advice. Maybe she could have went to the Police Department,” said Lynette Kelly. “It’s so extreme, but honestly – it’s like life or death.”

As of late Sunday, police had not announced arrests in these incidents.