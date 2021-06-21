CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe and dangerous thunderstorms brought a tornado to the ground late Sunday night and brought heavy rain and dangerous wind to the entire Chicago area.

12:35 a.m.: The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications notes that a flood advisory is in effect until 3 a.m.

NotifyChicago: A Flood Advisory is in effect for Chicago until June 21 at 3:00AM — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 21, 2021

12:33 a.m.: Heavy rain left the Stevenson Expressway flooded near Kedzie Avenue. Motorists are advised not to drive through flooded roadways, as your car may be more buoyant than you realize.

12:31 a.m.:Viewer David Vox Mullen sent us this video from Naperville. He reports it was taken just before the tornado touched down in the area.

12:30 a.m.: Viewer @American.Craft sent us this video from the Olympia Park/Edison Park area. Warning sirens are sounding as the storm hits.

12:25 a.m.: A large tree fell through a mobile home at Camelot Estates in Porter, Indiana, a storm spotter reports. Meanwhile, the Lake County, Indiana 911 Center is down, but radio traffic is working.

12:23 a.m.: A new tornado warning has been issued for LaPorte County south of Michigan City. Tornado warnings are also being issued for southwest Lower Michigan. Meanwhile, heavy rains persisted in Will and Kankakee counties.

12:16 a.m.: Another new tornado warning has been issued for Porter County over Chesterton, Indiana, moving east at 60 mph.

12:13 a.m.: The fire department in Naperville has requested a rescue box alarm to Princeton Circle, where the gas leak was reported in the wake of the storms. Four ambulances were headed to the scene with more on the way.

12:03 a.m.: A new tornado warning has been issued for east Central Will County in Illinois and Lake County, southwest Porter County, northeast Newton County, and northwest Jasper County in Indiana. Strong winds were rolling through from St. John to Beecher to Peotone.

12 a.m.: Debris from trees was seen along Woodridge Drive near Crabtree Avenue in Woodridge, near where the tornado was reported. A very large tree also looked like it might have snapped and fallen over.

11:54 p.m.: Photojournalist Alfredo Roman reports a major police and fire response has been called to Princeton Circle in Naperville. This may be where the gas leak was reported.

11:52 p.m.: A new severe thunderstorm warning has now been issued for central Will and southeast Cook counties until 12:15 a.m.

11:42 p.m.: CBS 2’s Steven Graves is headed to Woodridge where tornado damage has been reported. He reports the visibility on southbound I-55 is terrible.

RIGHT NOW We are headed to SW Suburban Woodridge where tornado damage has been reported. Visibility on SB 1-55 is terrible. @cbschicago https://t.co/KOlbxTVXk5 pic.twitter.com/so0AH7VItn — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) June 21, 2021

11:48 p.m.: All tornado warnings have been dropped, but many severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place. Three people were injured and a gas leak was reported in Naperville, and heavy rain was falling throughout the area.

11:25 p.m.: A large and dangerous tornado has been confirmed in the southwest suburbs, heading east along 75th Street from Woodridge.

11:20 p.m.: A new tornado warning has been issued for northwest Will, southern DuPage, and south central Cook counties.

11 p.m.: A gate hold is in effect at O’Hare International Airport amid dangerous storms and a tornado warning.

10:55 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northeast DuPage and northeast Cook counties. A tornado warning was also issued earlier for southern Kane and northwest DuPage counties.