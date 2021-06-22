CHICAGO (CBS) — Another day, another injury to a White Sox outfielder.
This time, it's Adam Engel going to the injured list with a strained right hamstring for the second time this season.
He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday prior to the White Sox’ series opener in Pittsburgh. Luis Gonzalez has been recalled from Class AAA Charlotte to stand in for him.
Engel joins 4 other Sox outfielders currently sidelined, including of course Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.
Engel had been playing well with 3 homers in 10 games since returning from a hamstring issue that kept him out the first two months.
But even with the Sox being cautious, not playing Engel back to back days, he still got hurt again, and it doesn't sound like he'll be back anytime soon.
“It’s hard for me to see that 10 days from now, he’d be good to go, because he’s got to get well, and then he’s going to have to build it up and be very certain. I don’t know how that can happen in 10 days,” said White Sox Manager Tony La Russa. “You know, we have an outfield issue. But you just look around – I just saw Minnesota just lost their centerfielder again, you know. I mean, everybody’s taking hits.”