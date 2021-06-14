CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox got some good news on the injury front on Monday, as left fielder Eloy Jimenez was cleared to resume baseball activities, nearly three months after he went down with a ruptured pectoral tendon.

While there is still no timetable for Jimenez to return to the team, the White Sox announced the next phase of his rehabilitation process will take at least four weeks, after which he could begin a rehab assignment in the minors.

Jimenez suffered the pectoral tear while trying to make a leaping grab at the wall on a home run during spring training on March 24.

Jimenez was expected to be a key part of the White Sox offense this year. He slashed an impressive .296/.332/.559, with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after slashing .267/.315/.513, with 31 home runs and 79 RBI (both second-best among all MLB rookies) in his first year in the majors in 2019.

The White Sox are also playing without star center fielder Luis Robert, who suffered a hip flexor strain in April; star relief pitcher Michael Kopech, who is recovering from a hamstring strain; backup outfielder Billy Hamilton, who is recovering from an oblique strain; and starting second baseman Nick Madrigal, who suffered a torn hamstring last week.Despite major injuries to several significant players, the White Sox own the second-best record in the majors, and the league’s best run differential, headed into a three-game home series starting Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, owners of the best record in MLB.

Reliever Jace Fry also has yet to appear in the majors this season after recovering from offseason back surgery, but has been rehabbing in Triple-A Charlotte since May 27. Fellow reliever Jimmy Cordero likely won’t be back until next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery this spring.

Kopech recently resumed throwing bullpen sessions and could soon begin a rehab assignment. Madrigal is expected to be inactive for a minimum of six weeks, and still might need season-ending surgery. Robert’s recovery timetable is still unclear, but general manager Rick Hahn said last week he’s optimistic Robert will be back with the team this season.