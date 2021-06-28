CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 77 people were shot and five of them were killed between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday in another violent weekend in Chicago.

A sixth person also died of blunt force trauma in a homicide.

We have also learned at least seven of the surviving victims were kids 17 and younger.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, police Supt. David Brown addressed the violent weekend at Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on Monday. He did not have much new information, but he said two mass shootings – which happened about six miles and less than two hours apart Sunday night – are likely tied to gangs.

The first mass shooting happened mass shooting on 71st Street near Clyde Avenue in South Shore left a woman dead and five others wounded. Police said at 8:44 p.m., a group of people were all standing outside when four men walked around the corner and shot them all.

A surveillance camera at a beauty shop feet away captured video of the South Shore mass shooting. We are not showing the shots fired, but the video also showed what the scene looked like before and after.

Before the shooting, a group of people is seen hanging out on a sidewalk – and then the shooters run out.

After shots are fired, you see the group sprint away – one man into the street, another taking cover behind a car parked nearby.

The mass shooting left its mark at 71st and Clyde. We found bullet markings and shattered glass, and on the corner, a nail salon was forced closed.

At 10:53 p.m., 10 ambulances rushed to the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago Lawn – where 11 people were shot and one woman was killed. She was shot in the chest.

The victims of the shooting ranged in age from 21 to 57.

Police believe the shooting was connected to gang retaliation, with a yearlong conflict in the Chicago Lawn area.

Supt. Brown also believes this weekend’s violence, and the mass shootings we continue to see across Chicago, are connected to illegal guns. It is something he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said before.

But concern is growing as we are just days away from the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a weekend known for violence.

Brown said police are prepared.

“Planning, planning, planning – obviously to the degree that we’re precision deployments around predictable areas for violent crime,” Brown said. “That’s the more prominent policing strategy we have, as well as we do want to increase our contacts with public – both with offenders and general public – who need our presence to feel safer.”

We know part of the strategy for this weekend, with CPD announcing days off are canceled and officers will be working overtime.

Meanwhile, the youth advocacy and mentorship organization My Block, My Hood, My City was already in the neighborhoods affected by the weekend violence on Monday, with plans for some family events heading into the weekend.

“It’s such a tragedy to hear about all the violence that is going on,” said DeNairio Bolton of My Block, My Hood, My City.

As police work to track down the shooters, Bolton and My Block, My Hood, My City are working on something else – giving families in neighborhoods hit by this violence a safe and fun way to spend the upcoming weekend.

“To help curb violence and promote positivity in communities,” Bolton said.

They’re called Hit the Hood events – and for the second summer, they’re relying fully on donations and community input to make an impact.

The events are a result of members of a neighborhood answering one question.

“What is something simple you can do that will have a positive impact on your block?” Bolton said.

He said the organization has activities and events planned across Chicago for the upcoming holiday weekend.