CHICAGO (CBS) — A law enforcement officer shot a man who reportedly opened fire on police Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed one person who was shot by police on the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The person's age and condition were not immediately available.
It was unclear which agency the officer who shot the man was with, as both Chicago Police and Cook County Sheriff’s officers were on the scene, along with members of the U.S. Marshals.
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 9, 2021
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates shootings by Chicago police officers, was responding.
According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the man who was shot by police had opened fire from a silver Jeep after being confronted by officers.
A Chicago Police Department spokesman said no officers were injured in the incident, but provided no further details on what happened.
The Cook County Sheriff's office referred questions to the U.S. Marshals Service. CBS 2 has not yet heard back from the Marshals.
This is a developing story…