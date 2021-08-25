CHICAGO (CBS) — A plea was issued for prayers Wednesday night for the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, who are both battling COVID-19.

“Make sure you include the Jacksons in your prayers,” said the Rev. Ira Acree.

The Jacksons are both at Northwestern Memorial Hospital battling the virus.

The 79-year-old civil rights leader was admitted to the hospital over the weekend along with his wife after both tested positive for coronavirus.

Rev. Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated, according to a representative for Roseland Community Hospital, where he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 8. At the time he got his first shot, Jackson held a news conference to encourage other elderly people to get their shots.

Jacqueline Jackson had not been vaccinated.

Son Jonathan Jackson issued the following statement Wednesday:

“First, we want you to know that our parents remain in the hospital and are resting comfortably as they continue their daily treatments for the COVID-19 virus.

“Second, again we feel and are deeply appreciate of the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and we want to return that love and concern for the millions of people in the United States and around the world who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We know this is a serious and dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for my parents and all those who are suffering as a result.

“Finally, we are grateful for the medical care our parents are receiving, and we are leaving the treatment and medical assessments to the medical staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. If necessary, any medical statements will be made by our family in conjunction with the medical staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.”