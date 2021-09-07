CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon brought sheets of rain, strong wind that ripped down trees, and enormous hailstones dropping onto the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon.

CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra captured video as the storms hit Wauconda. She reported the storms were dumping sheets of rain with a lot of wind as the temperature rapidly dropped about 15 degrees.

Storms rolling through Wauconda in Lake County dumping sheets of rain with a lot of wind…and the temperature dropped at least 15 degrees in minutes! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/t4ByqYovbV — Marie Saavedra (@MSaavedraTV) September 7, 2021

A similar sight was seen in an unspecified place in Lake County.

There have been reports of downed trees and branches in the suburbs, including Libertyville, Island Lake, Prairie Grove, Highland Park, and Woodstock.

A storm chaser’s photo showed a tree down blocking Darrell Road south of Route 176 in Wauconda.

In northwest suburban Woodstock, storms also apparently toppled a playground.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports the storms also have brought ping pong-sized hail to some areas in the northern suburbs. The National Weather Service said there also have been reports of egg-sized hail in Lee County, about 100 miles west of downtown Chicago.

On Twitter, Jake Smith reported nickel-sized hail in Wauconda, while Sarah Brown reported pea-sized hail in Cary.

Footage of the hail core moving through Wauconda. Largest hail was probably nickel sized. Big winds worthy of the SVR WRNG as it moved in #ilwx pic.twitter.com/LWcnuwejsb — Jake Smith (@jwsmith_056) September 7, 2021

Storm chaser Ethan Mok reported quarter-sized hail near the Lee County community of Compton.

The National Weather Service reports the storm contained wind gusts of up to 70 mph.