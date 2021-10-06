CHICAGO (CBS)– A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot while driving and crashing in North Center early Wednesday morning.
Police said the man was driving, in the 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 1:50 a.m., when someone in another car fired shots. The 21-year-old was hit in the neck, causing him to crash into a tree, meter box and then a restaurant door.
When police arrived on the scene and tried to approach, the victim threw a gun and drugs on the ground and ran off.
Officers caught up with him and realized he had been shot in the neck.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.