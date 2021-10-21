CHICAGO (CBS) — A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect at a gas station in the village of Bristol, Wisconsin, on Thursday morning, after spotting a car that was involved in a homicide in Chicago, after he shot a police K-9, authorities said.
Around 11:15 a.m., Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Benson Corners gas station, at the corner of State Highway 50 and U.S. Route 45 in Bristol, in an attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a murder in Chicago, according to the sheriff's office.
When deputies spotted the car, they tried to make a traffic stop, and the suspect ran off. A sheriff's K-9 was on the scene and was deployed to help search for the suspect, who shot the dog.
Deputies then shot the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Sources told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar the wounded dog was taken to a veterinary trauma center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, and authorities have planned a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss the incident.