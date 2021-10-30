CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 12 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Saturday night, and three of them had been killed.
At least two of the surviving victims were under 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale. Two men were shot and killed.
Police were called to the scene to find a 28-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly afterward, police found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the same hospital.
A witness said he saw a male gunman wearing a green hooded sweat shirt as he shot the victims.
At 4:17 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue in South Austin when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 5:15 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was near the alley behind the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue in Lawndale when someone came up in a vehicle and shot him. The victim was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai hospital in serious condition.
- At 7:29 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy was standing outside waiting on a friend in the 300 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side when a black Kia sedan went by and a man inside shot him. The victim was shot once in the thigh and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:33 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was near a business in the 2000 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Back of the Yards and West Englewood, when he was shot in the foot and knee. The man self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 10:54 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was walking toward his vehicle in the 4000 block of West 26th Street in Little Village when an unknown assailant shot him. The assailant then got into a black sport-utility vehicle and fled east on 26th Street. The victim was shot in once each in the back, arm, and knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 11:23 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was found shot in the leg in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition and was uncooperative with police.
- At 4:50 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was walking outside in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard on the Near West Side when he was shot by someone traveling in a white sedan. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
- At 3:46 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was near the alley in the 7900 block of South Justine Street in Auburn Gresham when he was shot. He was struck to the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ in serious condition.
- At 6:08 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was near the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street in Lawndale when she was shot in the leg. She self-transported to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:29 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was near an alley behind the 6400 block of South Hamlin Avenue in West Lawn when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.