WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was resting comfortably Monday evening after suffering a fall while helping protesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement Monday night that the Rev. Jackson was attending a town hall meeting with Howard University President A.I. Frederick and Howard students – amid student complaints about rodents, mold, and flooding in residence halls.

When the Rev. Jackson went into a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to Howard University hospital, where a CT scan and other tests were run and the results came back normal, Rainbow PUSH said.

The hospital decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation.

The Rev. Jackson’s daughter, Santita Jackson, reported that her father was “resting comfortably and doing well.” She said her father would go on fighting for people, and would go on working to ensure the wellbeing of students Howard.

Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of@HowardU students: #MissionAccomplished Rev. Jesse Jackson falls while helping Howard U student protesters https://t.co/1X9zohjbgJ — Santita Jackson (@SantitaJ) November 2, 2021

The protest is reportedly over financial and housing conditions.

In August, Rev. Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized. Rev. Jackson was later he was transferred to Shirley Ryan for physical therapy for his Parkinson’s disease, and was released in September.

Last week, the Rev. Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition hosted a march in Peru, Illinois seeking justice for Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student whose body was found in the Illinois River a month after he went missing.