CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a Glenview native who was found dead in the Chicago River days after he disappeared expressed tremendous gratitude Tuesday during their time of sorrow.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the family said they want to thank everyone who searched for Iñaki Bascaran.

Iñaki Bascaran was last seen stepping out of the bar Celeste, at 111 W. Hubbard St. in River North, just after midnight on the morning of Halloween. Fliers were put up all over the city by volunteers and his loved ones.

On Friday, Bascaran’s body was found in the South Branch of the Chicago River near 1000 S. Wells St.

His family wants everyone to know the outpouring of support meant the world to them.

“We want to thank you, everyone – from the bottom of our heart,” said Bascaran’s father, Jose Bascaran.

Bascaran’s father expressed his thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and police who searched for his son.

“Even though the end result was very tragic, we are grateful that we were able to find him,” he said.

During the time the 23 year-old was missing, volunteers put up fliers all over the city – and more than 10,000 people, used social media to spread the word about the University of Illinois graduate’s disappearance.

“It was insane seeing everybody reposting – people who didn’t even know Iñaki, to some of his closest friends,” said Iñaki’s sister, Arantza Bascaran.

Iñaki Bascaran grew up in Glenview. The young boy, who had a passion for soccer and dogs, would grow up to earn a degree in economics and excel in his work as a media associate.

His family said he had a larger-than-life personality, and was always willing to help anyone in need.

“We knew that he had many friends – but no idea, no idea, you know, how many people he touched in his life,” said Jose Bascaran.

Before he disappeared, Iñaki called his roommate to say the battery on his phone was about to die and he was going to walk home all the way to Wrigleyville. His family wants his passing to be a lesson to other young people going out at night.

“Try to charge your phone so you don’t run into a situation where you don’t have a battery,” said Jose Bascaran.

“Always have at least one person that you’re going to stay with for the entire night,” said Arantza Bascaran. “It’s very, very important.”

The cause of Iñaki’s death is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Iñaki’s family said his funeral mass will be live-streamed on Wednesday. It is their way of allowing those both near and far who supported them during this difficult time to take part in the tribute to his life.

You can watch the live stream of Iñaki’s funeral Wednesday at this link.