CHICAGO (CBS) — A body pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Harbor one week ago has been identified as 26-year-old Oribi Kontein, who had been missing since late October.
Kontein, who lives in Avondale on the Northwest Side, had been missing since Oct. 26, and his family and friends have said he was last seen that day crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive on foot after parking his car at 31st Street Beach.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Prosecutors Rest Their Case; Will Rittenhouse Take The Stand?
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?
On Nov. 2, the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit recovered a body found in the lake near 31st Street Harbor.
Tuesday morning, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that body has been identified as Kontein’s.MORE NEWS: Man Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Rivers Casino
A cause of death has not yet been determined.