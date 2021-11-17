Up To 10 Municipal Employees Under Scrutiny In Markham After Receiving Paycheck Protection Program Loans Without Any Prior Record Of Their BusinessesUp to 10 Markham municipal employees found themselves under the city’s radar Tuesday night. They all received federal tax dollars from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and city leaders need to know why there is no record that any of those employees' businesses before now.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Ask To View Videos As They DeliberateOn their second day of deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, jurors asked to view video evidence from the case as they weigh the teen's fate.

Evanston FOP Sergeants' Union Reaches Agreement With City On COVID-19 Vaccination Policy; All Evanston Public Employee Unions Have Now Done SoThe City of Evanston announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with its Fraternal Order of Police Sergeants employee union on the city’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Chicago Weather: Temps Take A Dive After 2 Days Of Warm WeatherCold front is crossing our area now. Rain showers will end by 8pm for IL and closer to 11pm IN. Cold air rushes in behind the front. Temperatures struggle tomorrow with a feels like temp all day in the 20s!