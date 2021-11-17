CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have captured a teen wanted in the murder of a young mother who was killed by a stray bullet while inside her home in north suburban Zion last month.
Zechariah Myles, 16, was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Melanie Yates.
Police said Myles exited his home on the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, and began shooting his rifle at someone. A stray bullet struck Yates while she was in her home, and she was taken to to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition, and was pronounced dead the next morning.
An arrest warrant was later issued for Myles.
Zion police said Myles was arrested Tuesday afternoon, around 4:05 p.m., after Waukegan police responding to a call of shots fired near Jackson and Belvidere streets spotted Myles and two other teens fleeing the scene. All three were quickly arrested, and three handguns were recovered.
Myles was turned over to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills.