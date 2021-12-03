CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) said in his ward newsletter Friday that police will be stepping up patrols along Southport Avenue in Lakeview after three robberies the day before.
The robberies late Thursday involved a gray Dodge Charger, Tunney reported. They occurred in the 3900 block of North Southport Avenue, the 1300 block of West School Street, and the 1300 block of West Grace Street between about 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Information from police on these robberies was not immediately available.
Ald. Tunney reported that he has spoken with Town Hall (19th) District police Cmdr. Chris Papaioannou and Ald. Matt Martin (47th) about a plan to prevent robberies.
Effective Friday, Chicago Police have deployed bike patrol units along the residential streets off Southport Avenue. Traffic patrols will also be increased to monitor traffic and catch vehicles fleeing crimes, Tunney reported.
Tunney also emphasized that his office is also aware of other incidents in the area and will share updates. On Thursday, police issued a community alert about a group of armed robbers wielding a semiautomatic firearm who have struck in the same general area.
Ald. Tunney asked any local residents with camera footage or other information that could be helpful to police to contact the 19th District Community Policing Office at (312) 744-0064.
Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.