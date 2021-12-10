REALTIME WEATHER ALETornado Watch For Parts Of Chicago Area Far To South, Southeast
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a man gunned down on his way to get a newspaper in Chinatown are planning a prayer vigil Friday to honor his life.

The man, 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse was killed Tuesday near 23rd and Princeton. Surveillance video shows someone firing shots at the victim from inside a car.

The gunman then got out and kept firing. Twenty-three-year-old Alphonso Joyner now faces first degree murder charges.

