CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks will be back on the ice Wednesday taking on the Washington Capitals, after Monday’s game against Calgary was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Flames.
Only two goaltenders have more NHL wins than the Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury after he notched his 500th win against his hometown Montreal.
The next milestone will be matching Patrick Roy's 551 wins.
Fleury has not necessarily taken time to reflect on reaching the 500 club, because time flies when you’re having fun for 18 years.
"Those years are almost a blur, you know, because it just goes by so quick. When I first started, some older guys told me, 'Enjoy and embrace the moment, because it goes by quick.' You know, I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' But once you're older, many years later, I don't know, it just goes by so quick," Fleury said. "It's amazing. I've been very fortunate to be doing this for a long time, and to do what I love, and I don't know – I think reflection will be a little later, I guess."
Fleury will not just be trying to add to the win total on Wednesday, but the Blackhawks will also try to avoid the first back-to-back losses of the Derek King era.