'I Begged Them Not To Shoot Us'; State Sen. Kimberly Lightford 'Happy To Be Alive' After She And Husband Were Carjacked At Gunpoint In Broadview"Lucky enough my husband is conceal and carry, and he was able to protect us,” Lightford said. “He handled us, and he saved us. I call my husband my hero today.”

Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Melanie Yates, Zion Mother Killed By Stray BulletZechariah Myles, 16, pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the death of Melanie Yates, who was in her home with her baby when she was killed on Oct. 17. Myles is charged as an adult.

Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of Daunte WrightThe former Brooklyn Center officer says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Wright during an April 11 traffic stop.

Illinois Sets New COVID-19 Daily Case Record, With 18,942 New InfectionsIllinois is averaging 12,573 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past week, more than double the average of 6,119 cases per day at the start of December.