CHICAGO (CBS) — Six juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Chicago on Tuesday, including a 15-year-old who was killed in West Town.

Caleb Westbrook was a student at Rauner College Prep charter school, where counselors on Wednesday were helping students deal with their classmate’s death.

School officials said their focus is making sure grieving students are doing okay.

Westbrook was on the street in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue, just north of Chicago Avenue, around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, when someone came up and shot him in the chest and left arm.

Westbrook was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The first shooting involving a teen on Tuesday happened around 12:40 a.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

A 15-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle near 49th and Prairie when someone shot him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Police said, just after noon, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot in West Englewood.

Police said they were walking down the street in the 6500 block of South Paulina Street when a black vehicle pulled up, and someone shot both of them.

The victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Later that afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were shot in West Pullman.

Police said they were on the sidewalk near 122nd Street and Lowe Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both.

The boy was shot in the right arm, and the girl suffered a graze wound to the back. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Shootings like these are part of the reason Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to ask for federal help while she’s in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to meet with members of the Biden administration and attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

On Tuesday, the mayor outlined some of what she thinks Chicago needs right now, including more resources from the U.S. Marshals Service to help find fugitives, especially those with outstanding warrants from Cook County courts.

She’s also asking for more federal help in investigating gun trafficking.

“I want the ATF office here to be fully staffed, so they can help us in doing cross-border investigations of gun trafficking. The federal government is obviously uniquely qualified to look at gun trafficking between states that end up here in the city of Chicago,” she said.