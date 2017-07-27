Third Child Dies From Injuries Caused By Beecher Crash That Killed Pregnant Mom, 2 Brothers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A third child, 6-year-old Owen Schmidt died Thursday morning after being placed into a medically induced coma following a crash near south suburban Beecher.

The 6-year-old boy died at 2:39 a.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. He was listed in critical condition and was in a coma at Comer Children’s Hospital. One of his brothers, Weston Schmidt, 4, survived the crash with Owen, but died Tuesday night at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The two boys were on life-support following the crash.

RELATED: Boy Dies At Hospital Following Beecher Crash That Killed Mother, Brother

Members of the Schmidt family were involved in a crash on Monday in south suburban Beecher. The boys’ mother, 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and their 1-year-old brother, Kalab were killed.

Will County deputies were called Monday around 8:38 a.m. to Yates Avenue and Corning Road for a two-vehicle accident between a pick-up truck and an SUV.

Will County police said the driver of the pick-up truck, who was traveling eastbound on Corning Road, ran a stop sign before colliding with an SUV in the intersection of Yates and Corning. The SUV was traveling northbound on Yates Avenue and the driver did not have a stop sign.

RELATED: Sheriff: A Woman And Her 2-Year-Old Son Killed In Beecher Crash

The 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries. He was transported Monday to Christ Hospital, where he is currently being treated for a large laceration to his arm. He recieved reconstruction surgery and was listed Tuesday in stable condition.

Charges are pending as of Tuesday. Police are still investigating the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the mother, Lindsey Schmidt, was pregnant at the time of her death. She was taking her children to a nearby Bible Camp when the accident occurred.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and continued prayers for the Schmidt family.

First Community Bank and Trust set up a donation fund for the family. The bank is accepting donations at their Beecher or Peotone locations. Donors can also mail checks to their PO Box.

Hundreds of people in south suburban Beecher gathered Wednesday night to pay their respects and hold a vigil for the Schmidt family.