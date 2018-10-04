CHICAGO (CBS) — As the jury deliberates the fate of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, some local agencies, institutions and businesses are preparing for the verdict. Van Dyke is charged with murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials are preparing for lock-down drills and have extra safety measures in place in preparation for the verdict in the Van Dyke Murder Trial.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement saying, “Safety is our top priority, and the district has contingency plans in place to protect students and staff in the event of external safety threats. CPS has been in regular contact with law enforcement and emergency planning organizations to ensure schools have the strongest possible safety plans.”

A CPS spokesperson said lock-downs are often part of school safety plans and may be used in the event of an active safety concern.

South Loop Principal Tara Shelton sent a letter to parents warning that if the jury reaches a verdict during school hours on Thursday or Friday, the school “will immediately go into a lock down drill protocol for both buildings. All exterior doors will remain closed and recess will be moved indoors.”

Northwestern Medicine said travel to and from the hospital may be impacted due to protests in and around the city. The hospital sent out an email reminder to allow extra travel time when travelling to or from the hospital.

Additionally, the hospital said the safety of patients, visitors, employees, and physicians is a top priority.

Chicago police have increased patrols around the city of Chicago in preparation for the verdict in the Van Dyke murder trial.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers began working longer hours during the start of closing arguments.

Meanwhile, police sources said all days off for officers are cancelled and 12 hour shifts will be the norm until further notice.

Officers on day or midnight shifts will work in their district or an assigned unit. Those with afternoon shifts and canceled days off will be sent throughout the city, downtown, and to the west and south sides, to where they are needed.

Tactical and specialized unites will be deployed in platoons, wearing battle dress uniforms.

