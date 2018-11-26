CHICAGO (CBS) — Suburban Chicago is getting hit hard by one of the biggest November snowstorms on record. Thick, wet snow fell heavily overnight, with accumulations in some locations nearing a foot.

Monday, November 26

1:40 a.m. The Snowy Scene In Roselle

A traffic camera overlooking Interstate 90 near Roselle shows the road is completely snow covered.

I-90 at Roselle exit completely snow covered as of 1:04 am. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/BlwD8V2VDS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 26, 2018

1:25 a.m. Motorists Stranded In Cars

Illinois State police are reporting people are stranded in their cars west of LaSalle County, on U.S. 6, between Interstate 180 and the town of Princeton.

US Rt. 6 is closed from I-180 to Princeton due to high snow drifts and stuck vehicles. USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. pic.twitter.com/H6yFPfS8vc — ISP D-17 LaSalle (@ISPDistrict17) November 26, 2018

There are snow drifts of up to four feet and rescues are being conducted by snowmobile.

@ISPDistrict17 is reporting people stranded in cars on US Route 6 between I-180 & Princeton – snowmobile rescues & 3-4ft High snow drifts; stay off the roads! #ilwx — LaSalle County EMA (@LascoEMA) November 26, 2018

12:50 a.m. Record Snow Total For Rockford

The storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in Rockford on Sunday smashed the one-day record for that date.

The total of 11.7 inches in Rockford was more than three times the previous November 25th record of 3.3 inches set in 1977.

Sunday’s storm also means that Rockford set a monthly November record for snow–with 15.6 inches. The old record was 14.78 inches set in 1947.

12:20 a.m. Airport Snow Totals

As of midnight, here are snow totals at three airports

O’Hare 3.3 inches

Rockford Airport 11.7 inches

Midway Airport 1.4 inches

To become one of the top five November storms, O’Hare needs to see more than six inches of snow.

12:09 a.m. — Hazardous Conditions In McHenry County

The snow is especially heavy in McHenry County, the town of McHenry reported nearly eight inches of snow as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Bull Valley reported nearly a foot. McHenry County Sheriff’s Police urged people to avoid the roads.

With the snow ❄️ still coming down and the wind blowing the snow across the roadways we encourage you to not travel unless you absolutely have to. Visibility is limited and the roads are hazardous to travel. pic.twitter.com/d6Emglan45 — McHenry Co. Sheriff (@McHenrySheriff) November 26, 2018

Sunday, November 25

11:30 p.m. What To Expect Overnight

The snow will continue to intensify across the Chicago area. Here is what to expect over the next four hours.

Midnight to 4 a.m.

Heavy snow continues

Visibility near zero

Wind Gusts 35 to 45 mph

Blowing snow

Snow rates 2”+ per hour

NW Indiana changes to snow

11:10 p.m. Snow Piles Up In Suburbs

Not snow covered at all downtown Chicago. Dramatically different from western suburbs. pic.twitter.com/mcYvEMzbvl — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) November 26, 2018

As of 11 p.m. in the city, snow was barely sticking to the ground.

The suburbs, however, were hit hard with heavy wet snow, combined with high winds.

10:43 p.m. Crashes In Lake County, IL

Lake County officials say sheriff’s deputies have responded to about 40 crashes so far in Lake County. Several cars spun into ditches. Snowfall in some areas was approaching 10 inches.

10:15 p.m. Snow Totals

Here are some impressive snow total reports from areas to the west and northwest of Chicago:

Oregon in Ogle County, 11.2 inches

Pecatonica, Winnebago County 8.5 inches

Bull Valley, McHenry County, 11.8 inches

Rockford, Winnebago County 11.8 inches

9:50 p.m. Snow Falling Sideways

In Kane County, high winds caused snow to fall sideways. Visibility was poor throughout the night.

9:31 p.m. Woodstock Snow Totals

Mary Kay Kleist is looking at snow totals, and reports that 10.6 inches has already fallen in Woodstock. More snow totals:

Snow is stacking up… Blizzard conditions through the night as snow intensifies. Winds to 30mph & visibility to zero. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9dKRYfv5IO — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) November 26, 2018

9:30 p.m. Worst Snowstorms Ever In November

If the forecast holds up, this latest snow/blizzard could become one of the heaviest November storms in Chicago history.

This biggest ever fell on this date, 123 years ago!

Right now, the forecast calls for 6 to 8 inches of snow near O’Hare, where current official records are kept.

Here are the five biggest, two day snowfalls in November, according to the National Weather Service.

November 25-26, 1895: 12.0 inches

November 20-21 2015, 11.2 inches

November 6-7 1951, 9.3 inches

November 25-26 1975, 8.9 inches

November 26-27 1940, 6.4 inches

November 25-26, 2018 ????

9:17 p.m. Thousands Affected By Power Outages

ComEd is reporting more than 6,400 customers in Cook County and 2,400 in DuPage County have been affected by outages so far with the most severe weather yet to come for these areas.

9:10 p.m. Roads Become Treacherous

Travel turned tricky and dangerous this afternoon in Rockford. Drivers caught in the storm on Interstate 39 got stuck in ditches. A semi jack knifed on Interstate 90 near Cherry Valley. There were several inches of snow on the ground before sunset.

In Fox Lake, an SUV ended up off the road. Street crews struggled to keep up with the falling snow.

Can’t quite tell where the lanes are on W. Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn. There’s still traffic on the road. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IqQ987rJ8x — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) November 26, 2018

9 p.m. Tough Driving In Northern Suburbs, And Fears About Morning Commute

Parish Ashford can handle the snow tonight. It’s tomorrow that’s the real concern, CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar reports. Ashford has to go to work at 4 a.m. “If the roads aren’t clear, it’s going to be rough.”

Allen Hutchinson was on his way to Milwaukee, just “trying to get the heck home.”

For snow plow driver Greg Meehan the snow, “it’s money, so it keeps me busy. The fun part is trying to keep up when we get heavy snow like this.”

8:50 p.m. Rain Turning To Snow Downtown

The heavy rain that had been falling for several hours in the Loop started to turn into snow. Snow is not sticking on the roads.

8:20 p.m. Latest From Mary Kay Kleist

New guidance on snow totals, powerful winds and huge waves on Lake Michigan.

8:05 p.m. Driving Conditions Getting Worse

Heavy snow in north suburban Lake Forest is proving to be a challenge for drivers, as of Sunday night.

Drivers in #Lakeforrest say the blowing snow on expressway is making visibility difficult. @cbschicago @ilwx pic.twitter.com/umjJudq02m — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 26, 2018

7:50 p.m. Latest Forecast Models

CBS 2’s Robb Ellis says conditions will deteriorate very quickly overnight around the city. Travel will be very difficult all across Chicagoland overnight. Snow will continue through 9 a.m. in Illinois and until noon in Northwest Indiana, where there is only a winter weather advisory.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Northwest of city changes over to snow.

Northeast wind gusts to 40 mph

Temps in mid 30s

10 p.m. to midnight

Most of city changes to snow

North wind gusts 40 mph to 50 mph

Temps dropping, visibility near zero.

Travel becomes difficult.

Snow rates 2 inches+ per hour

Midnight to 4 a.m.

Heavy snow continues

Visibility near zero

Wind gusts 35 mph to 45 mph

Blowing snow

Snow rates 2 inches+ per hour

NW Indiana changes to snow

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Heavy snow continues, but snow rates let up

Blowing snow

Wind gusts 30 mph to 40 mph

Lake waves 10 to 15 feet

6 a.m. to Noon

Snow wraps up from west to east

Temperatures in 20s to near 30

Winds remain 20 to 35 mph

Visibility improves

7:24 p.m. Metra Advisory

Metra advised riders to allow extra travel time Monday and to be cautious on platforms and near tracks. At this hour, the system plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule.

At this time, Metra plans to operate a weekday schedule on all lines. Any changes to those plans will be posted on our website and through customer alerts via Twitter and email. — Metra (@Metra) November 26, 2018

7:15 p.m. Snow Falling Hard In Northwest Suburbs

In Vernon Hills, snow was falling fast. Some people tried to get in some shopping before conditions got worse, CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar reports. Snow was also falling steadily in western suburbs, link Glen Ellyn.

The snow is coming down fast in #VernonHills. This man knew the snow was headed his way but wanted to do some holiday shopping before the week started. @cbschicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/JC5hroggla — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 26, 2018

7:10 p.m.: Snow Plows Hit Chicago Streets

Chicago has deployed 211 salt spreaders to clear the main roads and Lake Shore Drive. The city will expand it to about 280 salt spreaders after 8 p.m., according to John Tully, commissioner of Streets and Sanitation. Once the main roads are clear, the city will move to residential streets. The city currently has 360,000 tons of salt stored at 19 locations. Residents can view the snow fleet in real time.

7:05 p.m. Latest Flight Cancellations

Ahead of the snowfall, O’Hare International Airport has canceled 700 flights. A total of 123 flights were canceled at Midway. “We expect operations to stabilize by tomorrow morning when the snowfall ends,” said Jamie Rhee, the commissioner for the city’s Department Of Aviation.

6:30 p.m. Chicago Public Schools Open

The Chicago Public Schools will be open tomorrow, according to CEO Janice Jackson.

“We do plan on opening schools as normal tomorrow. We are making special preparations to make sure schools are safe,’ she said at a news conference this evening. “We have been monitoring it for the last 48 hours and believe we have taken the necessary steps so students and teachers can get to school safely.”

6:00 p.m. Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation

The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 211 snow vehicles with salt spreaders focusing on the city’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to residential streets as needed.

5:15 p.m. ComEd Preparation

ComEd has opened its Emergency Operations Center, increased crew staffing and is readying equipment to quickly respond to potential outages. Customers can text OUT to 26633 to report outages and receive restoration information. ComEd encourages the public to call 1-800-334-7661 (or 1-800-955-8237 for Spanish speakers) if they encounter downed power lines.

3:37 p.m. Blizzard Warning For Chicago

Cook, DuPage, Will and Grundy counties will be under Blizzard Warnings starting at 6 p.m. The worst conditions are expected to hit these areas this evening.

2:50 p.m. Illinois Tollway Preparation

The Illinois Tollway has deployed 196 snowplows to combat the overnight snowfall, according to a statement on sunday afternoon. Officials advise drivers in need of help on Tollway system to dial *999 from a cellphone for assistance from Illinois State Police District 15.

2:48 p.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 400 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 121 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are still reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.

1:58 p.m. Cook County Weather Preparation

Cook County sent out an alert reminding residents to take caution when driving during the winter storm. The statement recommends storing a safety kit in vehicles along with keeping gas tanks at least half full.

1:45 p.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 311 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 121 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are still reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.

12:41 p.m. Lake Michigan Warning

The Coast Guard sent out a statement warning people to stay away from the shores of Lake Michigan during the winter storm. According to the statement, the Lakeshore Flooding Warning is in effect and life threatening waves could be as high as 12 to 18 ft.

12:30 p.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 260 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 114 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are still reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.

11:52 a.m. City Snow Update

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and city officials announced they will meet with Chicago Snow Command to update the public on winter weather preparations. This update will come at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

11:40 a.m. Blizzard Warning

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of north central and northeast Illinois. Some of the counties include Some of the counties include Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall.

BLIZZARD WARNING for N Illinois. This evening to tomorrow morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/F8ZoEW5zZ2 — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 25, 2018

11:15 a.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 205 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 84 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.