



— One person is dead in a shooting Monday night in south suburban Dolton – a community that has seen multiple high-profile acts of gun violence in recent weeks.

The latest incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Meadow Lane near Sibley Boulevard, according to Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes.

Three people were standing outside of a vehicle talking when a dark-colored car came up and someone inside fired shots, Holmes said.

A man who was 27 or 28 years old was killed, Holmes said.

Holmes said a second person might have been shot, but police are waiting to see if someone is admitted to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle from which the shots were fired fled the scene, Holmes said.

Dolton has seen multiple fatal shootings and other incidents involving gun violence in recent weeks.

On Tuesday night last week, Akeira Boston Akeira Boston, 16, was shot twice while sitting in a parked car outside a convenience store at 142nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue in Dolton. The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old was set to start her junior year at Simeon Career Academy this week.

Authorities said the bullets were not meant for Akeira, but for the boy with whom she was at the store.

Holmes said the boy lied to detectives, telling them he didn’t know Akeira. But store surveillance tells a different tale – one where Akeira’s life was never intended to be taken.

The shooting that killed Akeira came minutes after Dolton village officials adjourned a meeting calling for more police officers to help with violence.

Less than a week before that, Marshia Bowman, a 40-year-old mother of eight, was hit by gunfire as she drove down Sibley Boulevard near Woodlawn Avenue just over a mile away from the scene of the Tuesday night shooting.

Bowman was driving home with her four youngest children on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 21, when someone in another car nearby started shooting.

She may have been caught in the crossfire when two groups started shooting at each other, but it was unclear who was the target.

Bowman was struck in the head and lost control of her minivan – crashing it into a tree near Cottage Grove Avenue. She was pronounced dead a couple of days later.

On Monday, Aug. 19, there was another gunfire incident at a used car dealership near Sibley Boulevard and Chicago Road in Dolton.

Two suspects, both 19 years old, had entered the dealership, announced a robbery, and stole the manager’s wallet and gun, Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said.

An officer spotted the suspects exiting the dealership, and exchanged gunfire with the robbers, according to Rogers.

The officer shot one of the suspects in the thigh. One suspect was arrested, but the other fled the scene.