Chicago Bears Vs. New York Giants: Three Things To WatchAfter some extensive, painstaking research, Matt Zahn has found three things to watch for in battle between the (2-8) Giants and (4-6) Bears.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Some Facts You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants at Solider Field on Sunday. Kickoff is noon.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: NXT Joins Raw, SmackDown At One Of WWE's Biggest EventsThe card for WWE's Survivor Series 2019 remains somewhat in flux, though headliners across NXT, Raw and SmackDown are scheduled to clash in Sundays's pay-per-view.

'Trubisky Needs A Break,' Says SportsLine's Kenny White On Giants-BearsThe offensively challenged Bears, led by Mitch Trubiskly, face a beatable Giants team that seems to be improving under rookie Daniel Jones.

White Sox Reach Three-Year Contract With Jose AbreuThe Chicago White Sox have signed All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu to a three year contract worth $50 million.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 12: D.K. Metcalf A Prime WR Option Against Struggling Eagles Pass DefenseThe crew of Fantasy Football Today explains why you should have the Seahawks rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf in your lineup this week against the Eagles.