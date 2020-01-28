LISLE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Lisle said Tuesday that they have completed interviews with both survivors of a shooting that killed a retired Illinois state trooper at a cigar lounge.
Police said the survivors – current Illinois State Police trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, and retired ISP special agent, Lloyd Graham, 55 – provided details of the shooting. But they did not provide more information about the relationship between retired state Trooper Greg Rieves, 51, who was killed in the shooting, and gunwoman Lisa McMullan, also 51.
McMullan shot Rieves and two others before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life at the Humidor of Lisle cigar lounge this past Friday night.
Rieves was killed when he was shot in the head.
Deputy Lisle police Chief Ron Wilke told CBS 2 by email that it appeared Rieves and McMullan had some sort of intimate relationship and also spent time at the cigar lounge on similar days.
On Monday, police revealed that in McMullan’s Hyde Park apartment, the words, Rieves “I hate you…hope you two die!” were found written on the wall.
The wall also listed Rieves’ name and that of another man. The second man whose name appeared was not at the cigar lounge where the shooting took place.
“Based on the writing on the shooters condominium wall and her actions, it’s safe to see she was very mad at him,” Wilke wrote Tuesday. “Why that is, we don’t really know at this point.”
McMullan was also a valid Firearm Owners Identification card holder and also has a concealed carry permit, and she’d had no previous run-ins with police.