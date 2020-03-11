CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Lawyers for a 33-year-old man shot and seriously wounded by Chicago police in a downtown subway station filed a lawsuit alleging officers used excessive force.
The suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court says neither officer seeking to detain Ariel Roman on Feb. 28 was properly trained before deployment as part of a city bid to reduce crime on Chicago Transit Authority lines.
The 12-page suit says the city hired the officer who shot Roman knowing she’d been arrested in 2015 for assaulting a fast-food restaurant worker.
The officers were trying to arrest Roman for allegedly walking from one subway car to another, which is illegal. The lawsuit says he wasn’t armed and posed no threat when he was shot once in the stomach and once in the buttocks.
Following the recommendations of the police review board, interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck took away police powers from two officers involved.
