By Brad Edwards
CHICAGO (CBS) — Concerns about coronavirus now hitting the Chicago Police Department: The police academy has been emptied and those recruits have been assigned to each district to work as support staff, sources tell CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

Under consideration: Twelve-hour shifts for all officers.  That has not been finalized.

Meantime, promotions are on hold. Those people undergoing promotion training, are now going back to their units and districts.

While Mayor Lightfoot confimed that a Chicago firefighter or paramedic has tested positive for COVID 19, there have been no reported cases among the police department.

