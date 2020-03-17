



A Chicago Fire Department paramedic has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed on Tuesday.

The mayor ‘s office did not say where the male paramedic is stationed, but said the firehouse is being fully cleaned and disinfected, including any equipment or vehicles he used while symptomatic. The disease was not contracted during a transport, officials said.

“As of right now, there is no indication that the member contracted the virus during a service call,” Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II wrote in a memo to the department.

The paramedic is in isolation at home, and his partner is in quarantine.

“The Chicago Fire Department continues to work closely with the CDPH and follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC)guidelines as we ensure proper protocols and preventative measures are in place for the health and safety of our firefighters and paramedics. As part of that effort, the Department has ensured that all firefighters and paramedics responding to emergency calls have been provided with personal protective equipment – or PPE – specially designated to keep them safe during this time,” Ford wrote in a memo.

The city also is reaching out to anyone who has recently come into close contact with the paramedic to request that they self-quarantine, according to CDC guidelines on COVID-19.

“We will be reaching out to anyone this member helped transport,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

The Fire Department also is providing guidance to all employees, urging them to contact their medical provider immediately if they have a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a cough, or mild shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home from work, and anyone with severe symptoms — such as difficult, rapid, or labored breathing; blueness around their mouth or nails; or severe dehydration — should go to the emergency room or call 911 right away.

This is a developing story. You can read related stories about the coronavirus here:

https://twitter.com/DanaCBS2/status/1239982877984555009