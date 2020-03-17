



With people clearing the shelves of many stores across Illinois to stock up on disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and other supplies to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office is investigating widespread reports of price-gouging.

“We’ve received calls from residents all over Illinois related to price-gouging. Many calls relate to items tied to the pandemic, such as face masks, disinfectant, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes. Some also have involved protective equipment for medical providers,” Raoul said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The attorney general said his staff is working tirelessly to investigate those reports, and he vowed to use all of the powers available to him to address price-gouging.

“I strongly, strongly urge all businesses to maintain fair pricing on all items, especially those that are crucial to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Raoul said.

The attorney general’s office will reach out to retailers whenever they see a case of apparent price-gouging to try to mediate a solution, if possible, and if necessary issue a cease-and-desist order, or even go to court to seek an injunction. Any potential penalties for price-gouging would depend on the specific circumstances, according to Raoul.

Raoul also urged Illinois consumers to be wary of any products marketed as cures or treatments for the novel coronavirus.

“These claims are absolutely false,” Raoul said, noting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control have said there is no approved vaccine or medical treatment for COVID-19.

The attorney general also noted the governor, as part of his disaster declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic, has granted him additional authority to take action on an cases of unreasonable increases in the prices of medical supplies, protective gear, medication, and any other goods and services connected to the virus outbreak.

“The most important thing that the public can do to assist us is to report incidents of price-gouging to my office, preferably online at www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov, in lieu of calling or visiting,” he said.

Raoul also urged consumers not to hoard any supplies that would help preventing the spread of COVID-19, to make sure everyone can get the products they need, especially professional health care providers.

“I want to implore people to act as one Illinois, to think of their neighbors, the elderly, and other people who are vulnerable,” Raoul said.